Miami throws open World Cup event entry

In order to drive up the entry, the entry ranking criteria has been dropped for Miami and all sailors, regardless of their current ranking position, wishing to attend may now request an invitation.

The ten Olympic classes and 2.4 Norlin OD will compete in Miami, USA from 22 to 29 January 2017.

There is no need for the 2016 Olympic medallists to competete at Miami or Hyeres as they automatically qualify for the 2017 Sailing World Cup Final.

2017 Sailing World Cup series:

Miami, USA (January 22-29)

Hyeres, France (April 25-May 1)

European Final (late June/ early July) - RYA has put a bid in for this event.

Up to 700 delegates will attend the annual conference.

Those following online will be able to do so via World Sailing's Annual Conference Blog which will be go live on Saturday 5 November.

World Sailing’s Council will debate Agenda 2020 and World Sailing decisions for Tokyo 2020 but will not make any decisions at the 2016 Annual Conference.

The Equipment Committee will look into the evolution of Olympic equipment and receive an update on the developments of the Nacra 17 to a full foiling configuration.

The President and seven Vice-Presidents, will be elected at World Sailing's General Assembly on Sunday 13 November.

Full details of the eligible candidates, including biographies of each candidate, stated goals and nominating MNAs, are available to view at: Election of Officers

Candidates for World Sailing President

Kim Andersen (DEN)

Carlo Croce (ITA) current President

Paul Henderson (CAN)

Candidates for World Sailing Vice President

Alaine Alcindor (SEY)

Chris Atkins (GBR)

Tomasz Chamera (POL)

Jean-Pierre Champion (FRA)

Jan Dawson (NZL)

Torben Grael (BRA)

Gary Jobson (USA)

Stanislav Kassarov (BUL)

Quanhai Li (CHN)

W Scott Perry (URU)

Ana Sanchez (ESP)

Malav Shroff (IND)

Nadine Stegenwalner (GER)

Tony Philp

David Tillett (AUS)



Gerald New - Sailweb

4 November 2016 6:02 GMT