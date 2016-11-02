Were they worth it? Sailing medal costs compared

With an average calculated cost at £4.29m per Team GB Olympic medal, Hockey romped home at £16.1m for the women's team gold medal.

Sailing came a solid second at £8.5m for each of their three medals, two golds and a silver.

Hockey of course had only two chances of winning a medal (men/women's teams) and so their gold was a 50% result.

Sailing had the chance to win ten medals, so managed a 30% result for the £25.5m investment.

At the 2012 London Games the GBR sailing team won five medals, a 50% result.

Obviously needing to improve, sailing has already sent a squad to Japan, the next Olympic host, to test the waters.

Sports Management magazine names Shooting as the most cost effective of all sports, delivering two bronze medals at a bargain of £1.98m each.

In total, UK Sport invested a record £274,465,541 in Olympic sport and £72,786,652 in the Paralympic disciplines.

Since the involvement of Lottery funding British Olympic medal performance has soared.

The Olympics are a great feel-good event, but could the £345 million have been better spent on improving the facilities and opportunities of sport for everyone, rather than concentrated on the top few performers?

Average cost of a GBR medal at Rio for each sport

- Hockey £16,141,393

- Sailing £8,501,351

- Judo £7,366,200

- Rowing £6,524,572

- Equestrian £5,997,620

- Badminton £5,737,524

- Canoeing £5,010,904

- Boxing £4,588,145

- Athletics £3,832,029

- Swimming £3,465,971

- Taekwondo £2,684,612

- Cycling £2,522,318

- Triathlon £2,485,992

- Diving £2,489,286

- Gymnastics £2,087,918

- Shooting £1,975,444

To read the full analysis by Tom Walker, click here for the October issue of Sports Management.

Sailing Crisis - Messing about in boats in decline

British sailing Lottery funding under pressure

GBR Limbo to top Olympic sailing nation

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



G New

2 November 2016 6:15 GMT