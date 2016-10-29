Olympic
 

World Sailing delay Finals venue decision

World Sailing has delayed the choice of the final 2017 Sailing World Cup Final venue.

Weymouth 2012 - Image Sailweb.co.uk - Click image for a larger image

Under the new Sailing World Cup programme the short 2017 series will finish with a European based final in late June or early July 2017.

The venue for the 2017 Sailing World Cup Final was put out to bids, with a decision scheduled by 26 October.

As of last Thursday (27 October) the RYA, who have submitted a bid, said that no decision had yet been made by World Sailing.

Addendum 1st Nov - The RYA has now clarified that they were informed earlier that World Sailing intended to publish their decision on Saturday 5 November - GJN

The Kiel Week regatta in Germany, which takes place in late June, already features racing for a number of the Olympic classes within its programme under the EUROSAF Champions Sailing Cup.

World Sailing may consider that upgrading the German event, with its full-on media programming, would be a more popular move than risk a poorly attended UK event.

In the new Sailing World Cup programme, no Olympic classes' regattas are scheduled for the UK up to the 2020 Games.

The programme for 2017 is - Miami (Jan), Hyeres (April) + a European Final TBD (late June/ early July).

The Sailing World Cup programme then moves straight into the 2017/18 series, again with just Hyeres as the one European event.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
29 October 2016 21:44 GMT

Related articles

USA Olympic Athletes get a pay rise 14 December 2016 18:45
Sailing World Cup Finals - Finn Silver for Wright 11 December 2016 18:40
GBR Sailing gets increased funding for Tokyo 2020 11 December 2016 18:40
Sailing World Cup Finals - Gold and Bronze for GBR 10 December 2016 10:06
Sailing World Cup Final - Squires and Wright in Podium mode 9 December 2016 9:32
Sailing World Cup Final - Elvstrom remembered 8 December 2016 6:30
Sailing World Cup Final - Kites and Finns work for GBR 7 December 2016 6:13
Sailing World Cup Final opening day in Melbourne 6 December 2016 7:19
Melbourne Olympics - A time of Protest and Revolt 5 December 2016 18:04
Final for Melbourne Sailing World Cup 15 November 2016 18:50
World Sailing to keep existing Olympic classes for Tokyo 2020 10 November 2016 12:52
Sailing World Cup Finals go to Spain and Germany 10 November 2016 11:16


Latest






















UK Hosted