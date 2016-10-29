World Sailing delay Finals venue decision

Weymouth 2012 - Image Sailweb.co.uk - Click image for a larger image

Under the new Sailing World Cup programme the short 2017 series will finish with a European based final in late June or early July 2017.

The venue for the 2017 Sailing World Cup Final was put out to bids, with a decision scheduled by 26 October.

As of last Thursday (27 October) the RYA, who have submitted a bid, said that no decision had yet been made by World Sailing.

Addendum 1st Nov - The RYA has now clarified that they were informed earlier that World Sailing intended to publish their decision on Saturday 5 November - GJN

The Kiel Week regatta in Germany, which takes place in late June, already features racing for a number of the Olympic classes within its programme under the EUROSAF Champions Sailing Cup.

World Sailing may consider that upgrading the German event, with its full-on media programming, would be a more popular move than risk a poorly attended UK event.

In the new Sailing World Cup programme, no Olympic classes' regattas are scheduled for the UK up to the 2020 Games.

The programme for 2017 is - Miami (Jan), Hyeres (April) + a European Final TBD (late June/ early July).

The Sailing World Cup programme then moves straight into the 2017/18 series, again with just Hyeres as the one European event.

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 October 2016 21:44 GMT