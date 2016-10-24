Olympic
 

World Sailing's Athletes' Commission gets a shake-up

Five sailors have been elected to World Sailing's Athletes' Commission following a vote by sailors' competing at the Rio 2016 Olympics - will it make a difference?

They are: Jo Aleh (NZL), Sofia Bekatorou (GRE), Maayan Davidovich (ISR), Juan Ignacio Maegli (GUA) and Vasiliij Zbogar (SLO).

They join existing members Sarah Gosling (GBR), Lijia Xu (CHN) and Yann Rocherieux (FRA).

The incoming members will serve a term of eight years from 2016 to 2024

The Athletes' Commission report directly to the World Sailing Board of Directors with the Chair a permanent voting member of the Board.

Rocherieux has been elected Chair of the Athletes' Commission for this term with Bekatorou as Vice-Chair.

The Commission represent the interests of Olympic sailors, encouraging open communication and feedback.

Remind me just what the previous incumbents achieved ?

G New
24 October 2016 16:42 GMT

