World Sailing's Athletes' Commission gets a shake-up

They are: Jo Aleh (NZL), Sofia Bekatorou (GRE), Maayan Davidovich (ISR), Juan Ignacio Maegli (GUA) and Vasiliij Zbogar (SLO).

They join existing members Sarah Gosling (GBR), Lijia Xu (CHN) and Yann Rocherieux (FRA).

The incoming members will serve a term of eight years from 2016 to 2024

The Athletes' Commission report directly to the World Sailing Board of Directors with the Chair a permanent voting member of the Board.

Rocherieux has been elected Chair of the Athletes' Commission for this term with Bekatorou as Vice-Chair.

The Commission represent the interests of Olympic sailors, encouraging open communication and feedback.



Remind me just what the previous incumbents achieved ?

G New

24 October 2016 16:42 GMT