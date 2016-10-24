Nacra17 vote to go fully foiling for 2020 Olympics

Click image for a larger image

On the 19 October, Nacra 17 class members assembled for an electronic Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The three topics debated were:

a) An update to the class constitution

b) Advertising

c) Whether or not class members recommend full foiling for 2020 or not.

A presentation covering the proposed changes to equipment, pricing, and procedure was shown to 50 members in attendance over the course of two hours.

Details of how the boats would be made stronger and more consistent were included. Also shown were three pricing options for a Mk2 Nacra 17.

The three options for equipment going forward are:

a) Retrofit a Mk1 boat to go full foiling for 7,900 euros

b) Buying a new platform for 14,500 euros, retaining the ability to sell the Mk1 platform for a next cost of about 7500 euros

c) Buying a new boat for 24,250 euros, an increase of about 2000 euros from the Mk1 price

Following the presentation there was a discussion with questions and answers from class members and leadership.

At the close the meeting, voting was opened to class members.

89 members voted from the total membership of 132, well above the 40% threshold required to form a quorum.

All of the motions were passed, with the advertising and constitution motions receiving 87% support or higher.

The major question of whether to recommend to World Sailing whether Nacra 17 should go fully foiling for the 2020 Olympic or not was a close vote.

The recommendation to foil at the 2020 Olympics passed 48 votes to 33, for a 59% support level.

As such, the Nacra 17 class has sent a letter to the head of the Equipment Committee of World Sailing with the class recommendation.

Class president, Marcus Spillane, will convey this position at the World Sailing Conference next month in Barcelona.

Equipment of the updated configuration will become available following confirmation from the World Sailing Conference of their position on the matter.

Teams wishing to get onto the waiting list for Mk2 equipment should contact with the Nacra Sailing head office.

G New

24 October 2016 5:37 GMT