Enoshima Olympic Week - Final Results Update

Click image for a larger image

Weguelin and Mcintyre completed the eight race 470 series with an 11 point win over Wang Xiaoli and Lizhu Huang CHN, and in third tied on 29 points Shasha Chen and Haiyan Gao CHN.

Other GBR: Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter finished 7th, Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart were 12th.

Imamura Ryo and Junpei Hokazono of Japan won the men's 470 event. No British competitors.

In the Laser Matt Wearn AUS wrapped up a ten point overall win, with second Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR and third Chrisr Barnard USA.

Other GBR Laser places: 12th Ben Cornish, 13th Fynn Sterritt.

Radial event won by Dongshuang Zhang CHN picking up two wins on the final day, second Marit Bouwmeester NED and third Min Gu CHN tied on points with Manami Doi JPN.

GBR Radial places were: 6th Alison Young, 11th Charlotte Dobson and 17th James Peters - stick with the 49er James.

In the small 49er fleet: Winners were Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell GBR, second Ryo Leonard Takahashi and Ibuki Koizumi JPN and third Shingen Furuya and Shinji Hachiyama JPN.

The women's 49erFX was won by Chika Hatae and Hiroka Itakura JPN. No British competitors.

The Men's RS:X was won by Kiran Badloe NED, second Kieran Holmes-Martin GBR and third Tom Squires GBR.

The women's RS:X went to Tuuli Petaja-Siren FIN, second Isobel Hamilton GBR and third Megumi Komine JPN.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

16 October 2016 7:28 GMT