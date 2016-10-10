RYA bid for Sailing World Cup event

Image Sailweb.co.uk - Click image for a larger image

Under the new Sailing World Cup programme that will run from January 2017 up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first series will finish with a European based final in late June or early July 2017.

That event has been put out for bids by World Sailing.

As the British Weymouth & Portland venue has been dropped from the Sailing World Cup programme, there are no Olympic classes regattas scheduled for the UK up to the 2020 Games.

Without the event ranking as a Sailing World Cup event it is unlikely that an independent regatta would attract enough outside entries to make it viable.

The UK also does not feature in the EUROSAF Champions Sailing Cup series which is based around the major sailing regattas of Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Holland.

Thus the RYA's need to bid for a European round or finals slot.

World Sailing will announce the result of the SWC Final bid process on 26 October 2016.

The 2017-2020 Sailing World Cup series of events:

2017: Miami (Jan), Hyeres (April) + European Final (late June/ early July)

2017/18: Japan (Oct 2017), Miami (Jan 2018), Hyeres (May 2018) + European Final

2018/19: Japan (Oct 2018), Miami (Jan 2019), Europe Round (May-June) + European Final

2019/20: Japan (Oct 2019), Miami, (Jan 2020) Europe Round (May-June) + Japan Final (July 2020).

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 October 2016 16:37 GMT