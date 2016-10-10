Team GBR to compete at Tokyo Olympic venue

The British Sailing team is to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic sailing venue this week. The event is the JSAF Enoshima Olympic Week 2016, running from 13 to 16 October.
Team GBR first night in Tokyo - Click image for a larger image
The sailing events of the Tokyo Olympics were held in Enoshima (Shonan port) in 1964. This is now to be the venue for the sailing events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.
The RYA have sent a representative team to the event to gain early experience of the 2020 sailing venue.
The normal Olympic classes are to be used with the exception of the Nacra17.
The GBR team comprises: (not all sailors are sailing in their normal boats)
Sophie Weguelin – Eilidh McIntyre - Listed as 470 entry
Amy Seabright – Anna Carpenter - Listed as 470 entry
James Peters - listed as Radial entry
Fynn Sterritt -listed as Laser entry
Charlotte Dobson - listed as Radial entry
Ben Cornish - listed as Laser entry
Kieran Martin - Listed as RS:X entry
Tom Squires - Listed as RS:X entry
Lorenzo Chiavarini - listed as Laser entry
Elliot Hanson - listed as Laser entry
Izzy Hamilton - Listed as RS:X entry
Alison Young - listed as Radial entry
Dylan Fletcher – Stu Bithell - listed as 49er entry
Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart - Listed as 470 entry
