Team GBR to compete at Tokyo Olympic venue

Team GBR first night in Tokyo - Click image for a larger image

The sailing events of the Tokyo Olympics were held in Enoshima (Shonan port) in 1964. This is now to be the venue for the sailing events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

The RYA have sent a representative team to the event to gain early experience of the 2020 sailing venue.

The normal Olympic classes are to be used with the exception of the Nacra17.

The GBR team comprises: (not all sailors are sailing in their normal boats)

Sophie Weguelin – Eilidh McIntyre - Listed as 470 entry

Amy Seabright – Anna Carpenter - Listed as 470 entry

James Peters - listed as Radial entry

Fynn Sterritt -listed as Laser entry

Charlotte Dobson - listed as Radial entry

Ben Cornish - listed as Laser entry

Kieran Martin - Listed as RS:X entry

Tom Squires - Listed as RS:X entry

Lorenzo Chiavarini - listed as Laser entry

Elliot Hanson - listed as Laser entry

Izzy Hamilton - Listed as RS:X entry

Alison Young - listed as Radial entry

Dylan Fletcher – Stu Bithell - listed as 49er entry

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart - Listed as 470 entry

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



Gerald New - Sailweb

10 October 2016 11:10 GMT