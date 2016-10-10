Olympic
 

Team GBR to compete at Tokyo Olympic venue

The British Sailing team is to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic sailing venue this week. The event is the JSAF Enoshima Olympic Week 2016, running from 13 to 16 October.

Team GBR first night in Tokyo - Click image for a larger image

The sailing events of the Tokyo Olympics were held in Enoshima (Shonan port) in 1964. This is now to be the venue for the sailing events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

The RYA have sent a representative team to the event to gain early experience of the 2020 sailing venue.

The normal Olympic classes are to be used with the exception of the Nacra17.

The GBR team comprises: (not all sailors are sailing in their normal boats)

Sophie Weguelin – Eilidh McIntyre - Listed as 470 entry
Amy Seabright – Anna Carpenter - Listed as 470 entry
James Peters - listed as Radial entry
Fynn Sterritt -listed as Laser entry
Charlotte Dobson - listed as Radial entry
Ben Cornish - listed as Laser entry
Kieran Martin - Listed as RS:X entry
Tom Squires - Listed as RS:X entry
Lorenzo Chiavarini - listed as Laser entry
Elliot Hanson - listed as Laser entry
Izzy Hamilton - Listed as RS:X entry
Alison Young - listed as Radial entry
Dylan Fletcher – Stu Bithell - listed as 49er entry
Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart - Listed as 470 entry

Follow Sailweb on Facebook

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 October 2016 11:10 GMT

Related articles

USA Olympic Athletes get a pay rise 14 December 2016 18:45
Sailing World Cup Finals - Finn Silver for Wright 11 December 2016 18:40
GBR Sailing gets increased funding for Tokyo 2020 11 December 2016 18:40
Sailing World Cup Finals - Gold and Bronze for GBR 10 December 2016 10:06
Sailing World Cup Final - Squires and Wright in Podium mode 9 December 2016 9:32
Sailing World Cup Final - Elvstrom remembered 8 December 2016 6:30
Sailing World Cup Final - Kites and Finns work for GBR 7 December 2016 6:13
Sailing World Cup Final opening day in Melbourne 6 December 2016 7:19
Melbourne Olympics - A time of Protest and Revolt 5 December 2016 18:04
Final for Melbourne Sailing World Cup 15 November 2016 18:50
World Sailing to keep existing Olympic classes for Tokyo 2020 10 November 2016 12:52
Sailing World Cup Finals go to Spain and Germany 10 November 2016 11:16


Latest






















UK Hosted