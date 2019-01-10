Cowes Week - Super Early Bird Discount Closing

Don't miss out on discounted entry fees and the chance to win the following prizes:

- Free Entry to Lendy Cowes Week 2019

- A Land Rover Driving Experience

- A pair of Chatham shoes

- £100 Bar tab at Cowes Yacht Haven main bar

- £100 Bar tab at Cowes Parade Spinnaker Bar

- ICOM handheld radio

You can Enter Here At - lendycowesweek.co.uk

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here