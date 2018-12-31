Rolex Sydney Hobart - Overall Tattersall Cup Win for Alive

Alive skipper and project manager Duncan Hine was then presented with the Rolex Yacht Master timepiece for the overall win in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

For Phillip Turner the dream of winning the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race began “five or six years ago” when he was watching the finish and suddenly thought: “I’d like to win that one day.”

On Sunday that dream became real for Turner, a retired professional gambler, when his yacht Alive was formally declared the overall winner of this year’s race and he received the Tattersall Cup from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Commodore, Paul Billingham.

“It’s great for Tasmania,” said Turner who bought the Reichel Pugh 66 Alive, formerly named Black Jack, in 2014, with the “intention” of winning the race.

Alive Navigater: Wouter Verbraak

Alive Crew: Marco Jeffrey (7), Shane Gaddes (5), Tim Somerville (2), Marco Carpinello (1), William Tiller (2), William Mackenzie (2), Kinley Fowler (2), William Endean (1), Luke Watkins (1), Philip Turner (3).

Turner’s plan for Alive is to race her in the United States in a campaign culminating with the TransPac race (from California to Hawaii) in March. She will be shipped over on January 17. So the time for any respite is limited.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia congratulates all winners and each and every competitor in the 2018 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, and look forward to seeing you on the start line in 2019 for the 75th anniversary of the race.

