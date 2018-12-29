Rolex Sydney Hobart - Wild Oats XI beats the Protest

Following a protest against Wild Oats XI by the Race Committee of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which was held by the International Jury at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania Saturday, it was found that the protest was invalid and so Wild Oats XI retains her line honours crown.

Conclusions:

The Race Committee’s investigation and subsequent protest arose from the report from the owner of Black Jack, a competitor in the Race and therefore a person with a conflict of interest within the meaning of the Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS).

The Race Committee’s investigation was prudent, however in these circumstances, for the protest to be valid under the Racing Rules of Sailing, a competitor with information about a potential rule breach must lodge the protest.

Decision: Protest Invalid.

Rolex Sydney Hobart - Leading Finishers 28 Dec (AUS time)

1st Wild Oats XI - 08:07:21 AM

2nd Black Jack - 08:35:06 AM

3rd Comanche - 08:36:09 AM

4th InfoTrack - 08:49:31 AM

5th Alive - 02:40:36 PM - - Leadng IRC

6th Wild Oats X - 02:53:15 PM

7th Prospector - 06:15:14 PM

8th Voodoo - 06:17:35 PM

9th Winning Appliances - 07:15:18 PM

10th Ichi Ban - 11:11:14 PM

