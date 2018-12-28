Rolex Sydney Hobart - Protest lodged against Wild Oats XI

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), the organising authority for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, has been advised that Race Committee has advised that they have lodged a protest against Wild Oats XI.

The Race Committee received a report from the owner of Black Jack advising that Wild Oats XI’s AIS had not transmitted throughout the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2018.

On investigation, and based on its own evidence, the Race Committee considers there may have been a breach of S.I. 11.4 in respect of Special Regulation 4.09 (a).

The CYCA Commodore, Paul Billingham explained:

“The Race Committee is independent of the organising authority of the race to ensure objectivity is maintained and seen to be maintained in circumstances such as this.”

This hearing will take place on Saturday 29 December at 13:00hrs (AUS time) at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania.

Wild Oats XI was stripped of line honours in last year’s race, for a rule breach with a time penalty handing victory to Comanche.

