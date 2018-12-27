Rolex Sydney Hobart - Wild Oats XI takes Line Honours

Wild Oats XI took the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race line-honours in one of the closest ever finishes. With 2nd Black Jack, 3rd Comanche and 4th InfoTrack after 43 hours of racing.
Wild Oats XI continued to flex her sailing muscles, extending her lead and powering towards Hobart at around 14 knots in approximately 8-12 knots of southerly breeze.
At this speed, she was one knot quicker than the hunting Black Jack, however the further-back Comanche and InfoTrack caught a freshening breeze, but too late to stop Wild Oats XI taking a record ninth Line Honours title.
Philip Turner's Alive is in fifth place with 60 nm still to go after the four leaders finished.
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Finishers 28 Dec (AUS time)
1st Wild Oats XI - 08:07:21 AM
2nd Black Jack - 08:35:06 AM
3rd Comanche - 08:36:09 AM
4th InfoTrack - 08:49:31 AM
