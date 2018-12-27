Rolex Sydney Hobart - Wild Oats XI takes Line Honours

Wild Oats XI continued to flex her sailing muscles, extending her lead and powering towards Hobart at around 14 knots in approximately 8-12 knots of southerly breeze.

At this speed, she was one knot quicker than the hunting Black Jack, however the further-back Comanche and InfoTrack caught a freshening breeze, but too late to stop Wild Oats XI taking a record ninth Line Honours title.

Philip Turner's Alive is in fifth place with 60 nm still to go after the four leaders finished.

Rolex Sydney Hobart - Finishers 28 Dec (AUS time)

1st Wild Oats XI - 08:07:21 AM

2nd Black Jack - 08:35:06 AM

3rd Comanche - 08:36:09 AM

4th InfoTrack - 08:49:31 AM

