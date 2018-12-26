74th Edition of Rolex Sydney Hobart Race is underway - Update

After clean starts on all three lines, the Oatley family’s Wild Oats XI and Peter Harburg’s Black Jack were neck-and neck, while InfoTrack and Sun Hung Kai Scallywag gave chase and Comanche made a swooping tack to the east of the Harbour.

Matt Allen’s TP52, Ichi Ban, continues to lead the race for the Tattersall Cup. Bruce Taylor’s Caprice 40 Chutzpah is revelling in the conditions she was built for, and is currently in second place from the Carkeek 60, Winning Appliances and Ray Roberts’ Farr 55, Hollywood Boulevard.

Despite fairly benign running conditions in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race today, two yachts have already retired from the 628 nautical mile race.

Gordon Ketelbey’s recently purchased TP52 Zen reported damaged rigging and was heading to Wollongong.

David Witt skippered super maxi Sun Hung Kai Scallywag, owned by SH Lee, of a broken bowsprit, forcing the Hong Kong entry’s retirement.

Patriot has retired with rudder damage.

M3 Team Hungary - Retired - Dismasted.

The fleet is now at 82 with international entries reduced to 10 and super maxis down to four.

