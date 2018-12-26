74th Edition of Rolex Sydney Hobart Race is underway

After clean starts on all three lines, the Oatley family’s Wild Oats XI and Peter Harburg’s Black Jack were neck-and neck, while InfoTrack and Sun Hung Kai Scallywag gave chase and Comanche made a swooping tack to the east of the Harbour.

Black Jack’s skipper, Mark Bradford, then put the foot to the accelerator to see the Queensland boat leave her rivals behind for the right hand turn at South Head for Hobart.

Despite fairly benign running conditions in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race today, two yachts have already retired from the 628 nautical mile race.

At 3.25pm Gordon Ketelbey’s recently purchased TP52 Zen reported damaged rigging and was heading to Wollongong.

Shortly before 4.30pm, news came from the David Witt skippered super maxi Sun Hung Kai Scallywag, owned by SH Lee, of a broken bowsprit, forcing the Hong Kong entry’s retirement.

The fleet is now at 83 with international entries reduced to 10 and super maxis down to four.

