Kuka3 Overall Winner of RORC Transatlantic Race

Franco Niggeler was presented with the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy by Grenadian Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, M.P. at a ceremony held at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada.

Race Results available here: rorctransatlantic.rorc.org/

