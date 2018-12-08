Class40 Eärendil celebrate in Grenada

After completing the race, Catherine and crew members Pietro Luciana and Gery Atkins received a warm welcome from RORC Race Officer Steve Cole, and Marina Manager Charlotte Bonin greeted the team with ice cold beers.

Henrik Bergesen's Norwegian Class40 Hydra, skippered by Tristan Kinloch was approximately 380 miles from the finish as Eärendil crossed the finish line and Stephane Bry's Sirius had over 500n miles to go.

