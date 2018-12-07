Susie Goodall rescued!

Susie Goodall Racing lifted off the hulk of her yacht on the crane hook of the TIAN FU and headed for that long awaited CUP OF TEA!!

So good! thanks to all involved . . . a very professional effort.

The ship is now bound bound for Modran, Argentina and expected to reach port on 22/23rd December.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here