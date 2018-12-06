Golden Globe Race - Susie Goodall remains safe and secure

Overnight, Chilean rescue authorities have tasked another ship, the 38,000 ton Hong Kong registered bulk carrier MV Tian Fu bound from China to Modran, Argentina, to go to her aid and it is due to reach her position at 05:00 UTC Friday.

Conditions have moderated overnight but seas remain challenging, making life onboard very uncomfortable.

Susie remains in regular contact with Race HQ and will spend today preparing for evacuation tomorrow.

The flooding is now under control, and today she will endeavour to coax DHL Starlight's engine to run again in case she is required to manoeuvre her yacht alongside the ship.

She will also ensure that the yacht's liferaft is ready to deploy.

It will still be dark when the MV Tian Fu reaches the scene and the rescue operation is unlikely to commence before daylight.

It will be for her Captain to decide the best method to transfer Goodall from yacht to ship.

This could entail launching the ship's own man-overboard vessel, or lowering a cargo net or ladder over the side for her to climb up from the yacht or her liferaft.

Golden Globe Race - Susie Goodall dismasted

