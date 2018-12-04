My Song takes Monohull Line Honours

The Baltic 130, owned by Pier Luigi Loro Piana, a member of the International Maxi Association (IMA), has also set a new Monohull Race Record after completing the 3,000 mile race between Lanzarote and Grenada in an elapsed time of 10 days 5 hrs 47 mins 11 secs.

This shaved 1hr 19mins 48 secs off the previous race record set in 2015 race by Jean-Paul Riviere's French Finot-Conq 100, Nomad IV.

RORC Transatlantic Race Results

