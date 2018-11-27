Transatlantic Race Day 4 - Into the Trades

Giovanni Soldini's Maserati has maintained a course on starboard tack allowing the Italian team to use their port rudder foil (the starboard rudder is conventional due to damage before the start).

Peter Cunningham's PowerPlay have been soaking west, attaining a lower average speed, but sailing 57 miles less than Maserati to place just three miles astern.

On Pier Luigi Loro Piana's Supermaxi My Song they reported that they had hit the trades Monday night and were sailing in 16 knots of wind.

In the IRC fleet, racing for the overall win for the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy, Franco Niggeler's Swiss Cookson 50 Kuka3 was estimated to be in pole position.

My Song was second and Trevor Middleton's British Sun Fast 3600 Black Sheep, skippered by Jake Carter was going well in third.

Black Sheep has now got into the breeze and will be relishing the prospect of fast downwind racing.

Arto Linnervuo's Finnish Xp-44 Xtra-Staerk is just 13 miles behind Black Sheep and with a longer waterline length will be hoping to catch Black Sheep on the reach southwest.

Benedikt Clauberg's First 47.7 Kali, skippered by Corinne Wirth is the most easterly yacht of the fleet and made good progress during the night.

In the Class40 Division, Ari Kaensaekoski reported in from Sirius to say all is well on board despite falling 40 miles behind the latest generation of Class40s in the shape of Catherine Pourre's Earendil, and Henrik Bergesen's Hydra.

As the two leading Class40s made headway into the trades, Earendil regained the lead over Hydra, but the two Class40s are still locked in their fascinating duel.

