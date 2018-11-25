Transatlantic Race - Multihulls lead right from the start

On the first day, the duo headed northwest, tacking southwest in unison, 73 miles above the rhumb line.

A night-time game of cat and mouse ensued, with both teams electing to leave the island of La Palma to port, presumably to avoid the wind shadow from its 2,000m peak.

At 10:00 UTC on Day 2, Sunday, both trimarans were heading southwest, upwind at over 13 knots of boat speed. The race was on to escape the expanding area of high pressure and reach the fresh breeze.

International Maxi Association member Pier Luigi Loro Piana, racing Italian Supermaxi My Song, led the monohull fleet by 28 miles from Franco Niggeler's Swiss Cookson 50 Kuka3.

Both yachts chose to sail close to the north shore of Tenerife Sunday morning.

In the Class40 Division, Catherine Pourre's Eärendil and Henrik Bergesen's Hydra were battling for the lead.

After racing northwest during the first day, Eärendil was the first to tack in the early hours of this morning and has taken the class lead.

Trevor Middleton's British Sunfast 3600 Black Sheep is the most northerly of the fleet and looks to be in good pressure and is well placed in the IRC fleet.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to come into play for the second day.

Whilst the wind speed will undoubtedly fall, keeping the boat speed at maximum could be a winning strategy.

Once the teams reach the new breeze, solid trade winds are forecast for days to come.

