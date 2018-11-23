Van den Heede rounds Cape Horn

Seventeen solo sailors set out from Les Sables d’Olonne on 1 July and eight remain in the race.

They have been a sea for 145 days and Jean-Luc has covered 20,000 miles, averaging 5.75 knots or 138 miles per day.

This compares to the 4.02 knots averaged by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston for the whole circumnavigation in 1968/9 when he became the first to sail solo non-stop around the Globe.

Van Den Heede’s nearest rival is Dutchman Mark Slats sailing another Rustler 36 – Ohpen Maverick – is currently trailing the Frenchman by 1,350 miles.

Expected weather at the Horn:

35/45 knots North West wind and 6 metre seas. Weather will drop to 25 knots NW and 3 metre seas on rounding Cape Horn.

Van Den Heede has approximately 7,000 nm to go to Les Sables finish line.

