RORC fleet ready for Transatlantic Race

Black Sheep will be skippered by Jake Carter and includes Paul Hardy. Trevor, Jake and Paul became friends on the 2013 Clipper Round the World Race and the boat is named after a beer from Trevor's home county of Yorkshire!

Piana's 130ft My Song (image above) is the largest yacht in the race and boasts a world-class crew, including Spain's 52 Super Series navigator, Nacho Postigo, and Italian Volvo Ocean Race sailor Alberto Bolzan calling tactics.

My Song is hot favourite for monohull line honours and the IMA Transatlantic Trophy.

Two record-breaking trimarans will go head-to-head in a 3,000 nautical mile match race; Giovanni Soldini's Maserati Multi70 (ITA) and Peter Cunningham's MOD70 PowerPlay (CAY), skippered by Ned Collier Wakefield.

Maserati won the first duel between the two in last month's Rolex Middle Sea Race. The PowerPlay team has been strengthened by the inclusion of Australian Paul Larsen, holder of the ultimate speed record of 65.45 knots in Sailrocket 2.

Maserati reported rudder damage on the delivery to Lanzarote. The T-shaped lost rudder will be replaced with a classic MOD rudder so they will not be able to foil on port tack.

The 5th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race in association with the International Maxi Association, will start from Marina Lanzarote at 12:00 UTC on Saturday 24 November 2018.

The overall winner of the RORC Transatlantic Race will be decided by the yacht posting the best corrected time under IRC.

