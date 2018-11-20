Yoann Richomme wins Class40 Route du Rhum

The 35-year-old naval architect from Larmor-Plage in France crossed the finish line in Guadeloupe after 16 days, 3 hours and 22 minutes at sea on board his Class40 yacht, Veedol-AIC at 16:22.45hrs UTC Tuesday afternoon.

Britain's Phil Sharp on Imerys Clean Energy is in a battle with Aymeric Chapellier on Aina Enfance Et Avenir for second place as they round Guadeloupe.

Sharp is 3.5 nm behind Chapellier with 44 nm to the finish.

The Class40 division was the most numerous of the six classes in the 3,542-nautical mile race with 53 skippers taking part.

