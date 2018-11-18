2018 RORC Season's Points Championship Winners Announced

Prize winners, competitors, crews, RORC members and guests celebrated the year's achievements with the Royal Ocean Racing Club.

Every prize winner was roundly applauded as they took centre stage at the glamorous event. There was a huge ovation for the overall winner of the 2018 RORC Season's Points Championship, British Soldier, and for the RORC Yacht of the Year, Ichi Ban.

Winning the Jazz Trophy for first overall in IRC was the Army Sailing Association's X-41 British Soldier, the first Armed Services team to win the championship since it was established in 1999.

British Soldier took part in 11 races, winning the championship in the very last race, with crew members ranging from Private soldiers, through Sergeants, right up to Colonel.

Five different skippers were in charge during the campaign: Andrew Britton, Will Naylor, Phil Caswell, Paul Macro and Donall Ryan.

2018 RORC Season's Points Championship Winner:

British Soldier, X41, Army Sailing Association - IRC Overall, Best British Services Yacht & Best series produced yacht.

Major Will Naylor & Major Phil Caswell also won the Keith Ludlow Trophy for Navigation of the IRC Overall Yacht

The 2018 RORC Yacht of the Year, winning the Somerset Memorial Trophy was Matt Allen's TP52, Ichi Ban.

Matt's Australian team won the Brisbane to Gladstone Race, the Rolex Sydney Hobart, and the Sydney Gold Coast Race. Ichi Ban's series of results, in the three major Ocean races in Australia, has never been matched.

RORC Season's Points Championship Winners 2018

British Soldier, X-41, Army Sailing Association - IRC Overall & Best Series produced yacht & Best British Service Yacht - Jazz Trophy/Serendip Trophy/Haylock Cup



Ichi Ban, TP52, Matt Allen - Yacht of the Year

Winner of the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone Race, the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, the 2018 Brisbane Gladstone Race and 2nd in the 2018 Sydney Gold Coast Race. This series of results in the three major Ocean races in Australia has never been matched - Somerset Memorial Trophy



Lady Mariposa, Ker 46, Dan Hardy, Lady Mariposa Racing Inc - IRC Zero & Best Yacht on IRC Overall Points for this race & Best Yacht on IRC Overall Points for this race.

Europeans Cup/Assuage Tankard - Myth of Malham Race/Assuage Tankard - Cherbourg Race



Hooligan VII, Ker 40, Ed Broadway - IRC One & Best Elapsed time of an IRC yacht in Cervantes, Morgan Cup, St Malo and Cherbourg & Highest points score from any 3 offshore Races where at least 33% of crew were under 25 on 1st Jan 2018.

Trenchemer Cup/Highwayman Cup/Highwayman Cup/Peter Harrison Youth Trophy



Scarlet Oyster, Oyster 48, Ross Applebey - IRC Two, Emily Verger Plate.

Game On, Sun Fast 3600, Ian Hoddle - IRC Three & Two-Handed Class & RORC member

Best IRC overall from Cherbourg + 3 from Cervantes, Morgan Cup, Myth of Malham and St Malo - Grenade Goblet/Psipsina Trophy/Assuage Trophy for RORC Members

Foggy Dew, JPK 10.10, Noel Racine - IRC Four & Best Overseas Yacht, Cowland Trophy/Stradivarius Trophy.



Arthur Logic, First 40, Sailing Logic - Best Sailing School Yacht

David Fayle Memorial Cup.



Arthur Logic, First 40, Jonathan Tyrrell - 3,101nm completed as Skipper; Cervantes Trophy, Myth of Malham, Volvo Round Ireland, Channel, Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland, Cherbourg (Also started St Malo). Between 15 & 25 on 1st Jan 2018 with most RORC miles in current season and yacht is in top three of class, Duncan Munro Kerr Youth Challenge Trophy.



Bellino, Sun Fast 3600, Rob Craigie & Deb Fish - Mixed Two-Handed Division,

The Boyd Trophy.



Buzz, Seacart 30, Ross Hobson - 1st Multihull, RORC Decanter.



Concise 8, Class40, Tony Lawson, Sailed by Jack Trigger - 1st Class40, Concise Trophy



Imerys Clean Energy, Class40, Phil Sharp - Best British Yacht Overseas

1st Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland, 1st Class40 European Trophy, 1st Normandy Channel Race, 2nd Dhream Cup, Dennis P Miller Memorial Trophy.



Jangada, JPK 10.10, Richard Palmer - Consistent High Performance

Alan Paul Trophy.



Jedi, J/109, Michael Boyd/Kenneth (Kenny) Rumball - Outstanding act of seamanship:

Michael Boyd / Kenneth Rumball with the J/109 Jedi which did an incredible job in recovering a man overboard in Round Ireland in horrendous conditions. It was dark with very big seas and they recovered the man safely within a couple of minutes. Very impressive; the outcome could easily have been very different. Seamanship Trophy.



Louise Racing, Dragon, Grant Gordon - Outstanding Keelboat Performance by a RORC Member - 3rd Edinburgh Cup, 2nd Hans-Dietmar Wagner Cup, 4th Paul & Shark San Remo Dragon Grand Prix. Meritorious Award



Lyra of London, Swan 431, Miles Delap - Best Swan, Arambalza Swan Cup

Major Will Naylor & Major Phil Caswell, Army Sailing Association - Navigator of the IRC Overall Yacht, Keith Ludlow Trophy



Philosophie IV, First 40.7, Nicolas Gaumont-Prat - BestYacht on IRC Overall Points for this race. Assuage Tankard - Morgan Cup Race



Pintia, J/133, Gilles Fournier - Best Yacht on IRC Overall Points for this race, Assuage Tankard - Cervantes Trophy Race



Spirit, Sigma 38, Paul Scott - For the Sigma 38 with the highest Season's Points, Oldland/Watts Aquadanca Trophy



Ster Wenn 5, X-442, Pierre Sallenave - Best Yacht on IRC Overall Points for this race, Assuage Tankard - Cowes Dinard St Malo Race



Varuna, Ker 56, Jens Kellinghusen - Giving Redress - For rendering assistance to Fujin during the RORC Caribbean 600 Race - The Pera Awards



Winsome, S&S 41, Harry Heijst - Classic Yacht in IRC (defined as 40 years old) & Concours d'Élegance in RORC Race - meticulously maintained S&S41 from 1972, Freddie Morgan Trophy/Beken Trophy.

The 20th edition of the RORC Season's Points Championship will start on 24 November 2018 with the RORC Transatlantic Race.

The 2019 championship will consist of 14 races including the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the Rolex Fastnet Race, starting on 3 August 2019.

