Route du Rhum - Thomson counting down the miles

He has 143 miles (at 21:44 UTC) to the finish of the Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe and is due in the small hours of Friday morning local time.

The battle for second, third and fourth places may still be decided on the final island passage, although second-placed Paul Meilhat on SMA has proven fast and smart in lighter conditions.

Meanwhile the Multi50 class leader, Armel Tripon on Réauté Chocolat, is expected at the Tête à l'Anglais, at the northwest tip of Guadeloupe around 08:00hrs local time (13:00hrs CET).

Then he will start the final 55-mile stage into Pointe-À-Pitre where he will receive a huge welcome as the third finisher in the 11th Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe.

Class 40 leader Yoann Richomme on Veedol-AIC has lost some miles to the hard-driving second-placed British skipper Phil Sharp on Imerys Clean Energy.

Richomme leads by 75 miles from Sharp who now has developed a more solid 57-mile cushion over third-placed Aymeric Chapellier on Aina Enfance Et Avenir.

