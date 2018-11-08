Golden Globe Race leader to continue in race

In a dramatic satellite phone call to Race Chairman Don McIntyre early today, the 73-year old solo circumnavigator, said that he had decided to make the best repair he can at sea and continue in the race.

The Frenchman told McIntyre “The worst that can happen is that I lose my rig, and I have my jury rig at the ready."

The embattled race leader struggling with a damaged mast sustained during a storm 1,900 miles west of Cape Horn, continues to enjoy a 1,500 mile lead over second placed Dutchman Mark Slats.

McIntyre explained that van Den Heede's only other option was to divert 2,000 miles off course to a Chilean port and be demoted to the Chichester Class for making one stop to affect repairs.

Van Den Heede has applied for a time penalty to be added to his circumnavigation time after he used his satellite phone twice after the mast was damaged to call his wife.

The GGR rules only allow sat-phones to be used as a safety measure to call Race HQ. All other communications must be made via HF, VHF or Ham Radio Net, just as they were during the first Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968/9. Race organisers will announce their decision tomorrow.

Finnish skipper Tapio Lehtinen finally reached the BoatShed Com Hobart film gate in 6th place on Tuesday after a 54 hour sleepless battle against fickle winds to sail round the bottom of Tasmania and up the Derwent River.

His Gaia 36 yacht Asteria suffered a terminal engine failure early in the race, and without oars, the Finn had no other option but to wait for the wind to fill in.

Golden Globe Race - Positions at 15:00 UTC 8 November 2018

1st Jean- Luc van Den Heede (FRA) Matmut - DTF 9,027nm -

2nd Mark Slats (NED) Ohpen Maverick - DTF 10,603nm - DTL 1,576nm

3rd Uku Randmaa (EST) One and All - DTF 11,766nm - DTL 2,793nm

4th Susie Goodall GBR) DHL Starlight - DTF 12,356nm - DTL 3,329nm

5th Istvan Kopar (USA) Puffin - DTF 12,615nm - DTL 3,580nm

6th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) Asteria - DTF 13,029nm - DTL 4,002nm

7th Mark Sinclair (AUS) Coconut - DTF 15,377nm - DTL 6,350nm

8th Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) Esmeralda - DTF 15,955nm - DTL 6,928nm

Retired:

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

Are Wiig (NOR) OE32 Olleanna

Abhilash Tomy (IND) Suhaili replica Thuriya

Gregor McGuckin (IRE) Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance

Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007

Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland

