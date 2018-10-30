Barnacles slow Golden Globe sailors

The bottom of his Rustler 36 One and All is covered with the speed-sapping encrustations.

While race leader Jean-Luc Van Den Heede, now almost half way across the Pacific, some 2,000 miles ahead of second place Mark Slats, reported that he has only a couple of barnacles on the hull above the antifouling.

The difference is apparently due to the variation in application of their antifouling. Lionel Regnier, who assisted both Randmaa and Van Den Heede during their final preparations, says:

"The antifouling was applied to Uku’s boat just after Jean-Luc’s. Uku’s had only two coats applied, but Jean-Luc who used the same process and applicator, had a third coat plus a ‘hot’ top coat mixed with copper powder which erodes as the boat passes through the water."

Randmaa left the Boatshed.com Hobart Film Gate with a best estimate drag penalty of 0.5 – 1 knot for every hour he is sailing. That’s 12-24 miles lost every day for the next 100 days!

For the full interview click here

Fourth placed Susie Goodall is now expected to arrive at the Boatshed.com Hobart Film Gate some time between 08:00 UTC (00:00 local) and 18:00 UTC on 30th October.

Is there much shipping in the Southern Ocean?

Appears so. Istvan Kopar and his yacht Puffin were spotted and photographed in good order last Sunday by the French warship L’Astrolable.

And the Japanese bulk carrier Shiosai which rescued Loïc Lepage last week, sailed past Igor Zaretskiy’s Endurance 35 Esmeralda yesterday. The ship communicated with Igor on VHF and reported “All OK” aboard.

Golden Globe Race - Positions at 16:00 UTC, Monday 29.10.18

1st Jean- Luc VDH (FRA) Rustler 36 Matmut - DTF: 9,951nm Speed: 5.0 knots.

2nd Mark Slats (NED) Rustler 36 Ohpen Maverick - DTF: 12,840nm Speed: 4.0 knots DTL: 1,971nm

3rd Uku Randmaa (EST) Rustler 36 One and All - DTF: 13,480nm Speed: 0.6 knots DTL: 2,789nm

4th Susie Goodall (GBR) Rustler 36 DHL Starlight - DTF: 13,990 Speed: 7.0 knots DTL: 3,199nm

5th Istvan Kopar (USA)Tradewind 35 Puffin - DTF: 14,348 Speed: 6.2 knots DTL: 4,397nm

6th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) Gaia 36 Asteria - DTF: 14,385 Speed: 4.7 knots DTL: 4,434nm

7th Mark Sinclair (AUS) Lello 34 Coconut - DTF: 16,591 Speed: 4.0 knots DTL: 6,640nm

8th Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) Endurance 35 Esmeralda - DTF: 16,833 Speed: 1.9 knots DTL: 6,892nm

Ten have retired from the GGR

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

Are Wiig (NOR) OE32 Olleanna

Abhilash Tomy (IND) Suhaili replica Thuriya

Gregor McGuckin (IRE) Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance

Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007

Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here