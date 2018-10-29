IRC and ORC agree to further develop UMS

UMS will allow boats to be rated more easily for different measurement system around the world.

Both sides agreed that the Hague Offshore World Championship, which used both IRC and ORC to score the results, was a success on many levels.

Most notably was the willingness of the technicians from IRC and ORC to quickly find solutions to measurement issues and that most competitors felt that the combined scoring allowed boats normally using different rating rules to race competitively against each other.

It was also agreed that IRC would be involved in the decision to select future venues for the joint Offshore World Championships and in the interest of the sport and event organisers that a joint Worlds would be held every two years starting in 2020.

The decision for the 2020 World Championships has not yet been made.

Further discussion about the level of co-operation will be held at the World Sailing Annual Conference being held now in Sarasota, Florida.

