Maxi Edmond de Rothschild prepares for Route du Rhum

This famous race between Saint-Malo France and Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe will be the first to be done solo on the boat.

Six Ultimes, the most spectacular and famous boats in the fleet, will race each other across the 3,542-mile Atlantic course.

The standard is extremely high and rarely does one get to see such a level playing field all gathered together. These flying machines really mark the turning point in offshore racing.

The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is one of three foiling trimarans and was the first to be launched in July 2017.



The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild - christened Gitana 17 becomes the latest of the famous and long line of Gitana boats - a 32 metre long by 23 metre wide trimaran it was designed by the architect Guillaume Verdier and his team, in collaboration with the Gitana design office.

