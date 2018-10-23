Loïc Lepage Update - Rescue completed

On Monday October 22, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) tasked a nearby bulk carrier MV Shiosai to assist with the recovery of French solo yachtsman Loïc Lepage, approximately 1300 kilometres south west of Perth, Western Australia.

Another racing yacht, SV Alizes II, was also diverted to the area. The MV Shiosai arrived on scene around 2am AEDT Tuesday October 23.

The MV Shiosai recovered the yachtsman Loïc Lepage from his yacht around noon Tuesday, October 23.

He will travel with the bulk carrier to its original destination of Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

AMSA’s Challenger jet and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducted flights over the area to provide assistance with the rescue.

Loïc Lepage on his yacht Laaland was taking part in the Golden Globe Race.

AMSA would like to thank all those involved in the search and rescue.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here