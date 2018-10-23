Rolex Middle Sea Race - Line Honours Claimed

Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati crossed the finish line of the 2018 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Royal Malta YC to take Multihull Line Honours at 22:54:58 CEST on Monday 22 October in an elapsed time of 2 days, 11 hours 54 minutes 58 seconds.

While just over three hours later George David’s Rambler crossed the finish line of the 2018 Rolex Middle Sea Race to take Monohull Line Honours at 02:07:55 CEST on Tuesday 23rd October.



Click image for a larger image

Maserati Crew: Giovanni Soldini, Guido Broggi, Carlos Hernandez Robayna, Oliver Herrera Perez, Matteo Soldini, Nico Maori Malingri di Bagnolo, Vittorio Bissaro, Francois Robert.

Rambler Crew: George David, Brad Butterworth, Silvio Arrivabene, Rodney Ardern, Will McCarthy, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson, Mark Newbrook, Jan Dekker, Rome Kirby, Brian Giorgio, Scott Beavis, Simon Daubney, Peter van Niekerk, Joca Signorini, Curtis Blewett, Antonio Cuervas Mons, Aaron Reynolds-Lovegrove

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here