Golden Globe Race - Mark Slats reaches Hobart

The 41-year old skipper and his Rustler 36 Ophen Maverick is currently in 2nd place within the Golden Globe Race fleet.

Slats was born and raised in Darwin and expected to sail in to Storm Bay and cross the line around 08:00 local time Sunday (22:00 UTC Saturday)

All skippers are compelled to pick up a buoy and stop in Storm Bay for a minimum of 90 minutes to hand across film and letters, be interviewed by the media and meet family and team members.

No one can board the yachts or provide any assistance and the skipper cannot disembark. Each skipper is interviewed live by Race Chairman Don McIntyre and will answer questions from media.

These interviews will be broadcast live on Facebook

