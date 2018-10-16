Golden Globe Race - Day 106

Slats reported that he had been hit by a toolbox flying across the cabin which may have resulted in him sustaining a cracked rib. The tough Dutchman was not too concerned about the injury, but more about the sudden change in conditions.

He reported that the winds had suddenly picked up to 30-35knots and that a 3 metre southerly swell was hitting Ophen Maverick on the beam. Race HQ is monitoring the situation and will make a safety call to Slats Tuesday.

Meanwhile Jean-Luc Van Den Heede continues to extend his lead over the seven remaining Golden Globe Race yachts now stretched across 4,800 miles of the Southern Ocean.

This last weekend saw the 73 year old Frenchman follow in the wake of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s yacht Suhaili 50 years ago by cutting inside Stewart Island on the southern tip of New Zealand to navigate through the treacherous Fouveaux Straight at night.

The short cut has gained him a further day advantage over second placed Dutchman Mark Slats (Rustler 36 Ophen Maverick) who is now some 2,000 miles astern.

News from India is that Abhilash Tomy, who underwent major back surgery last Thursday following his rescue in the Southern Ocean, is expected to make a full recovery.

Capt. Sharma visited him in the INHS Kalyani Naval Hospital and tweeted “This naval legend now has a back of steel. The docs are totally floored by his sense of humour”

Tomy responded “Platinum Sir. My value has just gone up!”

Gregor McGuckin who was dismasted in the same storm also made the news on his return to Ireland Monday.

Recalling his ordeal aboard his yacht Hanley Energy Endurance which suffered three knock-downs in quick succession, he admitted:

"We were in the worst possible place to be in at the worst possible time. The seas were huge – 15 metres high and the biggest problem I had was keeping the boat facing downwind and not slewing round to be beam-on.”

GGR - Latest positions at 12:00 UTC Monday 15 OCt 2018

1st Jean- Luc VDH (FRA) - Rustler 36 - DTF 10930 nm 6.6 knots DTL 0 nm

2nd Mark Slats (NED) - Rustler 36 - DTF 13704 nm 6.7 knots DTL 2774 nm

3rd Uku Randmaa (EST) - Rustler 36 - DTF 14346 nm 5.1 knots DTL 3416 nm

4th Susie Goodall GBR) - Rustler 36 - DTF 14648 nm 4.6 knots DTL 3710 nm

5th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) - Gaia 36 - DTF 15030 nm 6.0 knots DTL 4100 nm

6th Istvan Kopar (USA) - Tradewind 35 - DTF 15037 nm 7.0 knots DTL 4107 nm

7th Mark Sinclair (AUS) - Lello 34 - DTF 16955 nm 3.6 knots DTL 6025 nm

8th Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) - Endurance 35 - DTF 17060 nm 2.2 knots DTL 6130 nm

CHICHESTER CLASS

1. Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland

RETIRED

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

Are Wiig (NOR) OE 32 Olleanna

Gregor McGuckin (IRE) Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance

Abhilash Tomy (IND) Suhaili replica Thuriya

Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007

