Phil Sharp wins European Trophy Award

Winning the the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland (with Pablo Santurdé, Julien Pulvé and Sam Matson) and the Normandy Channel Race (with Julien Pulvé ), he was third in the Solo 1000 Milles des Sables and second in the Solo Drheam Cup.

Less than five weeks now remain until the start of this year’s big ocean race, the single-handed Route du Rhum starting on the 4th of November from St Malo, France and finishing in Guadeloupe, Caribbean.

European Trophy Race Results

Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland: 1st

Drheam Cup: 2nd

Normandy Channel Race: 1st

1000 Milles des Sables: 3rd

2018 European Trophy Award Results

1st Imerys Clean Energy, Phil Sharp, 309 points

2nd Lamotte-Module Création, Luke Berry, 279 points

3rd Carac, Louis Duc, 277 points

2018 Class40 Championship Ranking (Result post Route du Rhum)

1st Imerys Clean Energy, Phil Sharp, 498 points

2nd Lamotte-Module Création, Luke Berry, 399 points

3rd The Lost Boys, 393 points

