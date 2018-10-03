Phil Sharp wins European Trophy Award

Sharp has completed 4,200 nm so far this season winning two of the four races to take the European Trophy Award for a second year.
Winning the the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland (with Pablo Santurdé, Julien Pulvé and Sam Matson) and the Normandy Channel Race (with Julien Pulvé ), he was third in the Solo 1000 Milles des Sables and second in the Solo Drheam Cup.
Less than five weeks now remain until the start of this year’s big ocean race, the single-handed Route du Rhum starting on the 4th of November from St Malo, France and finishing in Guadeloupe, Caribbean.
European Trophy Race Results
Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland: 1st
Drheam Cup: 2nd
Normandy Channel Race: 1st
1000 Milles des Sables: 3rd
2018 European Trophy Award Results
1st Imerys Clean Energy, Phil Sharp, 309 points
2nd Lamotte-Module Création, Luke Berry, 279 points
3rd Carac, Louis Duc, 277 points
2018 Class40 Championship Ranking (Result post Route du Rhum)
1st Imerys Clean Energy, Phil Sharp, 498 points
2nd Lamotte-Module Création, Luke Berry, 399 points
3rd The Lost Boys, 393 points
