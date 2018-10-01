Golden Globe Race - McGuckin arrives in Perth

Speaking at a press conference, the 32-year old Irish yachtsman said:

"In a horrendous storm, my yacht was capsized and dismasted, as was my competitor Abhilash Tomy's yacht. I was uninjured and was planning to sail to safety.

However, Abhilash was not so lucky. He suffered a back injury and was in immediate danger, so I built a jury rig and set a course for his location.

Thankfully, we were both picked up and Abhilash is now recovering."

Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued at the same time is now enroute to his home waters and recovering.

These two retirements now leave 8 of the original 18 Golden Globe entrants who continue to be led by French veteran Jean-Luc Van Den Heede and his Rustler 36 Matmut.

Jean-Luc has built up a 1,500 mile lead over second placed Dutchman Mark Slats and is expected to reach the BoatShed.com film gate** in Storm Bay, Tasmania on Friday.

Estonian Uku Randmaa sailing another Rustler 36 One and All, is 2,132 miles behind the leader, and now in 3rd place.

** All skippers are compelled to pick up a buoy and stop in Storm Bay for a minimum of 90 minutes to hand across film and letters, be interviewed by the media and meet family and team members.

No one can board the yachts or provide any assistance and the skipper cannot disembark.

