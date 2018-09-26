Golden Globe Race - Rescue update

The Australian frigate HMAS Ballarat will be within helicopter range of Ile de Amsterdam at first light Thursday and will commence operations to pick up Gregor McGuckin, one of two Golden Globe Race skippers dismasted during a fierce storm mid-way across the South Indian Ocean last Friday.

The other skipper, Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy (See image above), who sustained serious back injuries when his yacht was rolled through 360° by 15m high seas, will remain in hospital until the arrival of the Indian Navy Frigate INS Satpura on Friday, when he will be transferred by helicopter for ongoing medical treatment and return to India

Capt. Dilip Donde, Abhilash Tomy’s manager, reported Wednesday that Thuriya’s skipper can now stand and is eating and drinking, but requires complete rest. He will be evacuated from Ile de Amsterdam on a stretcher.

Capt. Donde also announced plans to salvage Tomy’s yacht Thuriya, left drifting in the Indian Ocean when he was recovered by the crew of the French Fisheries Patrol ship Osiris on Monday.

HMAS Ballarat will proceed back to Fremantle with McGuckin who remains in good health, arriving there on 2nd or 3rd of October.

