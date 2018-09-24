International Maxi Association set to expand under new President

Over the last few years, under the Presidency of Thomas Bscher and on-going Secretary General Andrew McIrvine, the International Maxi Association has already expanded its operations considerably.

The J Class has become affiliated to the Association and thanks to this was permitted by World Sailing to hold its first ever World Championship last year in Newport, RI.

Other classes of maxi boat (ie of 60+ft LOA) are expect to join forces with the International Maxi Association similarly in the near future.

In the Mini Maxis, the International Maxi Association has separated out the Maxi 72s into their own grand prix class, which compete for their own World Championship annually during the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.

This has left the Mini Maxi class exclusively for more popular cruiser-racers, encompassing everything from 1970s Swan 65 ketches to their lightweight, high volume modern day equivalents such as the larger Mylius models, and Roberto Lacorte’s Vismara Mills 62 RC SuperNikka.

This period has seen the launch of the Association’s Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge that in 2017 expanded to five events starting with the Rolex Middle Sea Race, then taking in the Regata dei Tre Golfi, 151 Miglia-Trofeo Cetilar, Rolex Giraglia (offshore race) and the Palermo-Montecarlo.

Winner of the Challenge is the boat posting the top results across three of these five events.

Winner of the 2017-18 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge was announced as Carlo Puri Negri and his well campaigned Farr 70 Atalanta II.



George Sakellaris’ Maxi 72 Proteus

George Sakellaris’ Maxi 72 Proteus was announced IMA Yacht of the Year for 2017, as decided upon by the International Maxi Association main committee.

The International Maxi Association calendar has been published for 2019 and is set to include:

Sail Racing PalmaVela, Palma, Majorca – 8-12 May

Regata dei Tre Golfi* - 10 May

Rolex Capri Sailing Week - 14-18 May

151 Miglia - Trofeo Cetilar* - 30 May - 1 June

Rolex Giraglia* - 9 - 15 June

Palermo-Montecarlo Race* - 21 - 26 August

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - 1 - 7 September

Les Voiles de St. Tropez - 28 September - 6 October

Rolex Middle Sea Race* - 19 October

RORC & IMA Transatlantic Race - 23 November

(all of which include IMA Member trophies.)

*part of the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge (best three of five races)

Setting sail on 20 October, the Rolex Middle Sea Race will be a record edition as the Royal Malta Yacht Club’s ‘classic 600 miler’ celebrates its 50th anniversary. With 131 boats already entered, this year’s race is on track to exceed the previously largest entry of 122 in 2014.

