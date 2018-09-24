Golden Globe Race - Rescue Update Monday

The French fisheries patrol vessel Osiris reached Tomy’s yacht at 05:30 UTC and her crew successfully transferred him to the ship.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordingation Centre in Canberra which co-ordingated the rescue reported: "Tomy is concious, talking and onboard the Orisis. Australian and Indian long range P8 Orion reconnaissance aircraft are circling overhead. Thuriya's position is 39 32.79S and 78 3.29E.

Latest Update

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Canberra has just confirmed that Gregor McGuckin, the second Golden Globe Race solo sailor to have been dismasted in the South Indian Ocean, was picked up safely from his yacht at 12:10 UTC Monday.

The French Fisheries Patrol Vessel Osiris, which had evacuated the injured Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy from his yacht at 07:30 UTC Monday, reported Gregor to be well and in good spirits.

Weather conditions are favourable: 15-20 knots from the South West, 2 m swells and good visibility.

Abhilash Tomy, 39, is a Commander in the Indian Navy and has been confined to his bunk, unable to move since his yacht was rolled through 360° and dismasted in a vicious Southern Ocean storm last Friday.

Fellow GGR skipper Gregor Mcguckin whose yacht Hanley Energy Endurance was also dismasted in the same storm last week, is making 2.2 knots towards Thuriya’s position, sailing under jury rig.

The 32-year old Irishman is still 25 miles to the West and in radio contact with the reconnaissance aircraft. He is not in distress but has asked for a controlled evacuation from his yacht.

Once the two solo yachtsmen are safely aboard the Osiris the French fisheries patrol ship will proceed to Amsterdam Island where the rescued sailors will be given a full medical examination.

The hospital on Amsterdam Island is well equipped with X-ray and ultrasound equipment.

