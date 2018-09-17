Ran lift the One Ton Cup

Peter Morton's Girls on Film finished Race 9 in second place to hold off Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker who took third for the series.

Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion scored consistently throughout the regatta to finish fourth, and Tony Dickin's Jubilee covered Tokoloshe II in the last race to secure fifth place for the Wight Shipyard One Ton Cup.

At a ceremony held at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Cowes Clubhouse. Christophe Hinfray representing the owners of the trophy, the Cercle de la voile de Paris, Christophe presented the One Ton Cup to the victorious Rán crew.

Rán crew: Niklas Zennstrom, Tim Powell, Adrian Stead, Steve Hayles, Justin Slattery, Toby Iles, Connor Banks, Hamish Macdonald, Silas Nolan, Ellie Cumpsty, Tom Needham.

