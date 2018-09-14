Wight Shipyard One Ton Cup - Day 1

Niklas Zennstrom's Rán opened their challenge for the One Ton Cup with two wins, winning both races by over a minute.

Peter Morton's Girls on Film, holder of the One Ton Cup, took second in both races, and sits in second place overall.

Girls on Film had a terrific battle with Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion in the first race, and Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker in the second.

Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker is in third position after two races just a point ahead of Stewart Whitehead's Rebellion.

2018 One Ton Cup - Positions after 2 races

1st SWE41 Rán Niklas Zennstrom 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd GBR50R Girls On Film Peter Morton 2 2 - - 4 pts

3rd NED8809 Hitchhiker Bastiaan Voogd 5 3 - - 8 pts

4th GBR8449R Rebellion Stewart Whitehead 3 6 - - 9 pts

5th SUI19 Jubilee Tony Dickin 7 5 - - 12 pts

6th GBR1682R Tokoloshe II Michael Bartholomew 4 9 - - 13 pts

7th GBR9463R Pace Johnny Vincent 6 8 - - 14 pts

8th GBR4242C Zephyr Steve Cowie 12 4 - - 16 pts

9th GBR4921R Ino XXX James Neville 10 7 - - 17 pts

10th SWE5 Elvis Calle Hennix 8 11 - - 19 pts

11th USA61136 Tschüss Christian Zugel 9 10 - - 19 pts

