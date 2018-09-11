Golden Globe Race - Day 71 - Ten still racing

As Jean-Luc Van Den Heede continues to set the pace across the South Indian Ocean, fellow Frenchman Loïc Lepage docked his Nicholson 32 Laaland in Cape Town.

While Finland’s Tapio Lehtinen surprised himself and American/Hungarian Istvan Kopar by meeting up in mid-ocean.

73-year old Van Den Heede and his Rustler 36 Matmut now have a healthy 7-day lead over Dutchman Mark Slats whose rival Rustler Ohpen Maverick lost a further day on the leader this week.

He now has Ireland’s Gregor McGuckin (Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance) within a day’s distance behind after the Irishman clawed back 4 days this past week.

India’s Abhilash Tomy sailing Thuriya, a replica of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s Suhaili, winner of the first GGR 50 years ago, has also made big gains.

He overtook Uku Randmaa’s Estonian Rustler 36 One and All at the weekend and moves up to within a day of McGuckin.

Latest positions at 08:00 UTC 10 Sep 2018

1st Jean- Luc VDH (FRA) DTF - 16290 VMG - - 5.2 knots DTL - - 0

2nd Mark Slats (NED) DTF - 17121 VMG - - 4.7 knots DTL - - 831

3rd Gregor McGuckin (IRE) DTF - 17284 VMG - - 4.6 knots DTL - - 994

4th Abhilash Tomy (IND) DTF - 17408 VMG - - 4.5 knots DTL - - 1118

5th Uku Randmaa (EST) DTF - 17506 VMG - - 4.5 knots DTL - - 1218

6th Susie Goodall GBR) DTF - 18604 VMG - - 3.8 knots DTL - - 2319

7th Istvan Kopar (USA) DTF - 18811 VMG - - 3.7 knots DTL - - 2521

8th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) DTF - 18812 VMG - - 3.7 knots DTL - - 2522

9th Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) DTF - 19033 VMG - - 3.6 knots DTL - - 2793

10th Mark Sinclair (Aus) DTF - 19254 VMG - - 3.4 knots DTL - - 2964

CHICHESTER CLASS

1. Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland

RETIRED

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

Are Wiig (NOR) OE32 Olleanna

Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007

