Rolex Fastnet Race 2019 - Change of Date

Unusually, the race will now run the week before Lendy Cowes Week, whose dates remain unchanged, starting on Saturday 10 August.

This break with tradition, in consultation with Lendy Cowes Week, has been made for a number of reasons, including weather concerns over late August.

Commenting on the change of date, RORC Racing Manager Chris Stone said:

"Bringing the race forward to Saturday 3 August will give more time for those competitors who wish to race in Lendy Cowes Week.

The prize giving in Plymouth will now be held on Thursday 8th August and this will allow competitors to make the journey back to the Solent in time to join the racing."

More detailed information and the official Notice of Race will become available very soon on the Rolex Fastnet Race website: http://www.rolexfastnetrace.com

