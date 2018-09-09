Lady Mariposa wins Cherbourg Race

“A great finish to our UK programme.” commented Lady Mariposa Skipper Nigel King. “Looking forward, Lady Mariposa will be racing in the RORC Caribbean 600, and the Cherbourg Race was a really useful part of our preparation.”

Ross Hobson's Seacart 30 Buzz was the smallest boat in the race, but scorched around the course to be the first boat into Cherbourg in an astonishing 6 Hours 44 Mins 07 Secs to take Multihull Line Honours.

Filip Balcean's ClubSwan 50 Balthasar took Monohull Line Honours, and was second overall, ripping around the course in 7 Hours 35 Mins 17 Secs. Third overall and winner of IRC Two was Gilles Fournier's J/133 Pintia.

Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded was the victor in the 24-strong IRC Two Handed Fleet.

Going into the Cherbourg Race, Red Shift Reloaded was tied on points with Nigel Goodhew's Sun Fast 3200 Cora for the 2018 IRC Two Handed National Championship. Winning class in the Cherbourg Race clinched the national title.

Congratulations to all the class winners for the Cherbourg Race including:

Mark Emerson's A13 Phosphorus (IRC One ), Jean-Eudes Renier's JPK 10.80 Shaitan (IRC Three), Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew (IRC Four), and Peter Harding's Phor-ty, skippered by Sam Goodchild.

The final race for the 2018 RORC Season's Points Championship will be the Rolex Middle Sea Race, starting from Malta on 20 October, 2018.

Full results from the Cherbourg Race: www.rorc.org

