Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Final Lap of Bomb Alley

The most remarkable victory was that of the Wally 77 Lyra in the Wally class, despite this being the first ever regatta for her owner-driver, Chinese Canadian Terry Hui.

With her 2-1 today, Lyra’s scoreline comprised five wins and two seconds.

Hui only decided to start sailing two and a half months ago, but bought the Lyra campaign from James Murdoch complete with the majority of her crew.

As to why the two Wally 77s (Lyra and Jean-Charles Decaux’s J One) have done so well this week, Lyra’s tactician Hamish Pepper observed:

“The three Wallycentos have been fighting and slowing themselves down and we have been just a click ahead of J One, so after the first five or ten minutes we have been able to sail our own race.”

The J Class claimed the top three slots In the SuperMaxi class, with Topaz sealing the deal by one point, despite Ronald de Waal’s Velsheda winning Saturday’s race.

However victory had nearly slipped through their fingers with Svea hounding them, on their transom, as they returned down Bomb Alley.

“We had to work really hard to keep them behind,” recounted Holmberg. “It came down to the bottom mark where we did a Mexican drop – all credit to the bow team as they got the spinnaker on-board and cleaned up, so we could turn the mark.”

In the Maxi class, victory today for Argentinean Miguel Galuccio’s Vera was not enough to displace Massimiliano Florio’s Grande Orazio from the top spot after his Southern Wind 82 finished third today to Lauro Buoro's Wally 94 Inti 3 under IRC corrected time.

In the faster Mini Maxi class, Roberto Lacorte’s Vismara 62 SuperNikka scored four wins and two seconds to claim his third Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup victory.

Riccardo De Michele’s Vallicelli 80 H20 scored straight wins in the slower Mini Maxi class while Guiseppe Puttini's Swan 65 Shirlaf scored all seconds with the exception of Saturday, when they were beaten by Anthony Ball's Swan 65 Six Jaguar.

German Dieter Schön's Momo retained her Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship title on Friday with Dario Ferrari’s Cannonball, the local favourite, claiming second and George Sakellaris’ Proteus third.

In 2019 the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup celebrates its 30th edition and the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and the International Maxi Association are anticipating a bumper turn-out for this special event.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here