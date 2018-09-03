Golden Globe Race - Are Wiig arrives in Cape Town

His OE 32 Olleanna was rolled through 360° in the Southern Ocean, he arrived in Cape Town on Sunday, having sailed the 400 miles under jury rig with no outside assistance.

Recounting the fateful episode, Wiig said he was hove-to at the time and had just started repairing his self steering for the second time in two days.

He was standing in the companionway working on repairing a part in the vice mounted on the top of the companionway. There was no warning. The boat got lifted up on a big wave and then dropped down.

Peter Muller, one of the Capetonians to have waited up to welcome Wiig when he docked at the Royal Cape YC yesterday reports:

“His boat took a hell of a beating. The mast had broken in at least two places and the pieces were lashed down on deck. She had a cracked deck and popped porthole. Are said that the cracks and damage on the starboard side went right through the boat."

Muller said he had only seen this type of damage before in his work (as a yacht surveyor) when boats had fallen over onto concrete when stored on land.

Olleanna also suffered a bent pushpit and had only partial steering. Wiig managed to fix the self -steering and used it with his jury rig so that he could get some sleep.

His main fuel tank was contaminated and he only had 15 litres of diesel in day tank, which gave him 20 hours of slow motoring.

Another to make port safely Sunday, this time on the opposite side of the South Atlantic, was Frenchman Antoine Cousot.

Cousot arrived in Rio de Janeiro under full sail, but nursing shoulder and foot injuries sustained while attempting to change headsails on the bouncing foredeck of his Biscay 36 ketch Métier Intérim.

The indication is that if he does this again, it will be with furling headsails rather than hanked sails.

At the front of the fleet, French veteran Jean-Luc Van Den Heede continues to belie his age (he turned 73 last month) as his Rustler 36 Matmut continues to steam ahead of the fleet.

Monday morning she has a 689 mile lead over Dutchman Mark Slats rival Rustler 36 Ohpen Maverick.

Latest positions at 08:00 UTC Monday 3 Sept 2018

1st Jean-Luc VDH (FRA) - Rustler 36 Matmut - - DTF: 17197 nm - - DTL: 0 nm

2nd Mark Slats (NED) - Rustler 36 Ohpen Maverick - - DTL: 689 nm

3rd Gregor McGuckin (IRE) - Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance - - DTL: 1258 nm

4th Uku Randmaa (EST) - Rustler 36 One and All - - DTL: 1338 nm

5th Abhilash Tomy (IND) - Suhaili replica Thuriya - - DTL: 1449 nm

6th Susie Goodall GBR) - Rustler 36 DHL Starlight - - DTL: 1978 nm

7th Istvan Kopar (USA) - Tradewind 35 Puffin - - DTL: 2209 nm

8th Loïc Lepage (FRA) - Nicholson 32 Laaland - - DTL: 2218 nm

9th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) - Gaia 36 Asteria - - DTL: 2229 nm

10th Mark Sinclair (Aus) - Lello 34 Coconut - - DTL: 2409 nm

