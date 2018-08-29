Golden Globe Race - Update on Are Wiig dismasting

Further details have emerged regarding Norwegian skipper Are Wiig following his capsize and dismasting 400 miles SSW of Cape Town on Monday.

Now in regular communication with both Race HQ and home, Wigg's team manager John Amtrup gave this update:

"He was repairing the safety pin (of his wind vane self steering) when his yacht capsized and he was thrown out of the companionway and landed in the sprayhood. He got some bruises and ended up in the cockpit, but it is nothing serious.

A cut on the ear and a few other places, so there was some blood. The forestay is working as a sea anchor and the boom is saved.

The porthole that broke was over the chart table, so the electrical system got a lot of water on it, but the batteries are probably still fine.

Under deck there is food and oil everywhere. Are thinks it was blowing around 35 knots when he capsized, which he didnt think was much having sailed through this storm for the last three days.

Ironicly, Are had just read the book 'The voyage of madmen' and every boat that hove-to didn't capsize. The race is over for Are and he will not be getting a new rig for now."

Don McIntyre, the GGR Chairman confirmed today that Are Wiig has all the equipment needed to set a jury rig:

"All entrants had to prove this during their preparations by sailing a triangular course in the open ccean with their planned jury rig for at least six hours, then submit a comprehensive report as part of their final registration and acceptance into the Race."

"Wiig completed his jury rig and emergency rudder arrangement off the Norwegian coast last April."

"The hull is sound and strong enough for voyage to Cape Town. Wind is dropping but small seas continue to break over the boat. He feels safe."

"We feel that Are Wiig is now fully in control of his boat and in good health. He has a good plan to sail to Cape Town under Jury rig.

LIVE Tracking has been restored to the GGR tracker iand Sat comms are all working. We will provide him weather reports and maintain CODE ORANGE till he arrives safely in Cape Town."

Meanwhile, another GGR skipper may well be forced into Cape Town for lack of water.

French entrant Loïc Lepage sailing the Nicholson 32 Laaland reports that he has still not caught much rain water and has only enough to get as far as Australia.

His SSB radio and YB3 Texting unit are not working and he has had to resort to messaging on his sat phone direct to Race HQ.

Lepage is currently 1,000 miles west of The Cape of Good Hope, and without the ability to pick up weather forecasts, may well decide to head for Cape Town to fix these issues before continuing on in the Chichester Class.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here