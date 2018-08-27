Golden Globe Race - Are Wiig dismasted

Golden Globe Race skipper Are Wiig made a satellite phone call to Race HQ at 16:30 UTC Monday to report that his 32ft yacht Olleanna had been rolled through 360° and dismasted some 400 miles south west of Cape Town.

The 58-year old yacht surveyor from Svelvik, Norway is one of 12 sailors competing in this solo non stop race around the Globe, and was below decks at the time with the yacht lying hove-to in 35-45knot winds and 7-8m seas.

One cabin porthole was lost, but Are reported that he was not injured and there was no damage to the hull.

He quickly cut the mast and rig away from the hull but left the forestay and it is currently hanging from the bow of the boat in the water with the sail attached acting as a sea anchor.

Wiig, who had been lying 4th overall before the dismasting, called Race HQ a second time to confirm that the situation onboard was stable.

He was preparing to plug the broken porthole and was committed to set up a jury rig as soon as conditions allow and head slowly for Cape Town.

Don McIntyre the GGR Race Chairman who answered the call from Wiig reports; “Are sounded confident and very much in control. His windvane self steering system had broken, and before going below, he had been hand-steering for seven hours."

"Down below is a mess, but he plans to tidy up and monitor the situation and then develop a plan. He has everything onboard to make a jury rig. Are confirmed that he had NOT activated his EPIRB and did NOT require any assistance at this time."

"All his safety equipment is secure and in good order. His satellite communications are working well and he has full electrical power.”

The nearest competitor to Are Wiig is Ireland’s Gregor McGuckin sailing the Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance, some 40 miles north east of Wiig’s position.

McGuckin is also facing the same strong westerly winds, reporting earlier today: 3RD NIGHT OF GALES. NO SAIL. TOWING WARPS. ALL WELL, JUST TIRED.

Race leader Jean-Luc Van Den Heede sailing his Rustler 36 yacht Matmut rounded the Cape of Good Hope at 20:00 UTC 23 August, the first of three major milestones in this 30,000 mile solo non-stop round the world race.

Golden Globe Race - Positions Monday 27 August 2018

1st Jean- Luc VDH (FRA) Rustler 36 Matmut - DTF 17791 nm - DTL 0

2nd Mark Slats (NED) Rustler 36 Ohpen Maverick - DTF 18759 nm - DTL 968 nm

3rd Gregor McGuckin (IRE) Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance - DTF 18965 nm - DTL 1174 nm

4th Are Wiig (NOR) OE 32 Olleanna - DTF 19008 nm - Dismasted

5th Uku Randmaa (EST) Rustler 36 One and All - DTF 19099 nm - DTL 1308 nm

6th Abhilash Tomy (IND) Suhaili replica Thuriya - DTF 19507 nm - DTL 1716 nm

7th Susie Goodall (GBR) Rustler 36 DHL Starlight - DTF 19529 - DTL 1738 nm

8th Loïc Lepage (FRA) Nicholson 32 Laaland - DTF 19804 nm - DTL 2013 nm

9th Igor Zaretskiy (RUS) Endurance 35 Esmeralda - DTF 19970 nm - DTL 2179 nm

10th Tapio Lehtinen (FIN) Gaia 36 Asteria - DTF 20077 nm - DTL 2286 nm

11th Istvan Kopar (USA) Tradewind 35 Puffin - DTF 20173 nm - DTL 2382 nm

12th Mark Sinclair (Aus) Lello 34 Coconut - DTF 20343 nm - DTL 2552 nm.

CAROZZO CLASS

1 Francesco Cappelletti (ITA) Endurance 35 007

CHICHESTER CLASS (One stop)

Philippe Péché (FRA) Rustler 36 PRB

RETIRED

Ertan Beskardes (GBR) Rustler 36 Lazy Otter

Kevin Farebrother (AUS) Tradewind 35 Sagarmatha

Nabil Amra (PAL) Biscay 36 Liberty II

Antoine Cousot (FRA) Biscay 36 Métier Intérim

