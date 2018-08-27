Hooligan VII wins De Guingand Bowl

Ross Hobson's Seacart 30 Buzz took Line Honours in the Multihull Class, and Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Nigel King, took Line Honours in the Monohull Class.

Hooligan VII is now leading IRC One for the RORC Season's Points Championship with two races remaining.

“It is ours to lose,” said Ed Broadway. “We can only influence the races we are taking part in, so we want a good performance in the Cherbourg Race."

Congratulations to all of the Class Winners in the De Guingand Bowl Race:

IRC One, Sailing Logic's First 40 Lancelot II, skippered by Peter Burwood.

IRC Three and IRC Two-Handed, Louis-Marie Dussere's JPK 10.80 Raging-Bee² - SL Énergies Groupe, sailed by Charmy Laurent.

IRC Four, Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew. Class40, Tony Lawson's Concise 8, skippered by Jack Trigger.

The 2018 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with the Cherbourg Race, starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line on Saturday 7th September.

This year the ever popular Cherbourg Race will also include the offshore element for the Double Handed National Championships.

